Saudi Arabia sets specific times for praying in Hateem area

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has set specific timings for worshippers to offer voluntary prayers in the Hateem area, also known as Hijr Ismail, is a semi-circular wall located near the Holy Kaaba in the Grand Mosque, Makkah.

According to the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, the entry time for men starts from 8 am to 11 am, while for women from 8 pm to 2 am.

The authority stipulates that worshippers can only spend a maximum of 10 minutes within the facility, with entry to Hateem via the designated western gate.

The measure aims to manage crowding and improve the convenience for pilgrims.

These efforts are part of the authority’s desire to deliver the greatest services to God’s guests while also providing a unique spiritual experience near the Holy Kaaba.

In 2023, more than 13.5 million Muslims performed the Umrah pilgrimage, the highest number of international pilgrims to have ever performed the ritual.

Umrah is a year-round pilgrimage to Makkah in Saudi Arabia, unlike the Haj, which has specific dates.