Dubai: Indian consulate issues new rules to repatriate expats’ remains

This comes as the agents are charging higher amounts from deceased families and profiting from these services.

Dubai: Indian consulate issues new rules to fly home mortal remains of deceased expats
Dubai: The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai has issued new rules for the repatriation of the mortal remains of deceased Indian expats. This comes as the agents are charging higher amounts from deceased families and profiting from these services.

In its recent advisory, the consulate revealed that it came across several instances where agents have exploited families of deceased expats for repatriation of mortal remains.

“We request diaspora to be aware of fraudulent agents who charge exorbitant amounts instead of consulate approved rates.”

The statement added that the consulate is fully committed to providing access and facilitation to grieving families and authorized individuals of the deceased person’s immediate family members.

The consulate has partnered with a panel of community associations across the Emirates to provide additional support to families during challenging times at no service charge

It urged families to contact the consulate’s 24×7 helpline at 0507347676/800 46342 for immediate guidance and facilitation.

