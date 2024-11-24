Sheikh Hamdan leads record-breaking Dubai Run 2024

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, on Sunday, November 24, led tens of thousands of fitness enthusiasts in the sixth edition of Dubai Run, the world’s largest free fun run.

The run started at 6:30 am, with police vehicles, including a futuristic Tesla truck, ensuring safety. Paragliders soared above Sheikh Zayed Road, adding color to the sky. Horseback police and security personnel cleared roads for smooth flow.

People rejoiced as they saw their fitness idol Sheikh Hamdan join the runners once more. To their excitement, Sheikh Hamdan shook hands with some and waved to others.

Participants had the choice to either take a 10-kilometer route or a more relaxed 5-kilometer course to challenge themselves.

The 5-kilometer route, began near the Museum of the Future, traverses through Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera before concluding at Dubai Mall.

The 10-kilometer route, also began near Museum of the Future, follows Sheikh Zayed Road, crossing the Dubai Canal Bridge, and returning to DIFC’s Gate Building.

The Dubai Run is the culmination of the 30-day Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2024.

In 2023, more than 226,000 runners, joggers, wheelchair-users and walkers participated in the event.