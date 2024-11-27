UAE leaders pardon over 5,500 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Etihad

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) leaders on Wednesday, November 27, pardoned more than 5,500 prisoners ahead of the 53rd National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad.

This humanitarian gesture will give inmates of correctional and penal institutions in the UAE, a second chance at life.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 2,269 prisoners ahead of the celebrations, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 1,169 prisoners of different nationalities.

Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has ordered the release of 683 prisoners from the punitive and correctional institution.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, the Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman has ordered the release of 304 prisoners.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, the Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah has granted pardons to 118 prisoners.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, ordered the release of 1,053 prisoners.

About Eid Al Etihad

Eid Al Etihad is held every year on December 2 to commemorate the foundation of the UAE in 1971.

Every year, the country holds nationwide events to commemorate the occasion, with fireworks, automobile parades, air shows, and the UAE flag flying in most places.