Eid Al-Fitr 2023: Salman Khan set to perform live in Dubai; check details

Abu Dhabi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set for an astounding live performance this Eid Al-Fitr in Dubai on April 24 at the Float Club, the actor revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“Dubai see you on 24th April,” Salman Khan wrote.

Salman Khan will groove on to several of his hit songs such as—‘Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din’ and ‘Dil Deewana’. However, Khan is no stranger to Dubai and is often spotted in this region for film promotions and shoots.

Khan’s visit to Dubai is perfectly timed as it will help generate publicity for his Eid release ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan‘, which hits UAE theaters on April 21.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles.

The tickets for these shows are now on sale and available on the VKR Events website, at prices starting from 500 Dirhams for females and 1,000 Dirhams for males.