Eid Al-Fitr 2023: Where to watch fireworks in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) celebrations are never complete without a spectacular display of fireworks lighting up the sky and this Eid is no different.

Eid Al-Fitr dates will be announced after the moon sighting on Thursday, April 20.

The first day of Eid may fall on Friday, April 21 or Saturday, April 22 and astronomers predict that it will fall on Saturday.

Here we bring you a list of places where you can watch the amazing fireworks displays in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Dubai Eid 2023 fireworks

Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR

There’s plenty to keep you busy at Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR, and to cap off your night, you’ll have a spectacular fireworks display at 9 pm on April 22.

Dubai Parks and Resorts

The destination, home to a number of theme parks, will host two fireworks displays on April 22 at 7 pm and 9 pm.

Global Village Dubai

Global Village Dubai has been open for seven months now, unfortunately, it will be closed this month on Saturday, April 29. During the holiday, visitors will be treated to fireworks all week from Friday, April 21 until closing on Saturday, April 29.

Abu Dhabi Eid 2023 fireworks

Yas Island

Yas Island hosts a number of celebrations across its theme parks and hotels, including a fireworks display, which can be viewed from Yas Bay at 9 pm on the first and second nights of the festival.

Hudayriyat Island

Fireworks will light up the adventure and entertainment destination in the capital at 9 pm on April 22.

Abu Dhabi Corniche

The 8 km waterfront will host a fireworks display to celebrate the holiday on April 21 at 9 pm.