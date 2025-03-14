Eid Al-Fitr 2025: UAE residents may get up to 5 days off

Residents in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can expect up to five days of holidays for Eid Al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan 1446–2025.

The official duration of the holiday will be determined by the sighting of the crescent moon.

Eid Al-Fitr falls on the first day of Shawwal. Since Islamic months are based on lunar cycles and can last either 29 or 30 days, the UAE’s moon-sighting committee will convene on Saturday, March 29 (Ramzan 29), to confirm the exact date of Eid.

If the crescent moon is sighted on March 29, Ramzan will conclude after 29 days, and the holiday will run from Sunday, March 30, to Tuesday, April 1, providing residents with a four-day break, including the Saturday weekend.

However, if the moon is not sighted, Ramzan will extend to 30 days, prolonging the holiday to five days from Sunday, March 30, to Wednesday, April 2.

According to predictions by the Dubai Astronomy Group, Ramzan 2025 is expected to last 30 days, meaning residents will likely enjoy a five-day Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

What is Eid Al-Fitr

Eid Al-Fitr is one of the most significant Islamic festivals, celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

The celebrations typically last for three days and are a time of joy, gratitude, and togetherness, as families and friends come together to share festive meals and exchange greetings.