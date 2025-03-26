Eid al-Fitr celebration to be held at New Zealand Parliament on April 7

Wellington: Mark Mitchell, Minister for Ethnic Communities, will host a special Eid al-Fitr Celebration at the Parliament Buildings in Wellington on Monday, April 7, 2025. This prestigious event aims to recognize and celebrate the contributions of the Muslim community in New Zealand.

The event, set to take place in the Banquet Hall of Parliament, will commence at 5:30 PM and run until 6:30 PM. Invitees are encouraged to arrive from 4:45 PM onwards to allow time for registration and prayer before the start of the official programme.

The celebration will feature light refreshments, along with an opportunity for community leaders and dignitaries to engage in meaningful discussions on inclusivity and multiculturalism in New Zealand. Attendees are required to register their acceptance or decline by 12 PM on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. For security purposes, guests must present their official invitation and photographic identification upon arrival.

Eid al-Fitr, also known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast, marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting for Muslims worldwide. The event at Parliament symbolizes the government’s recognition and respect for the diverse cultural fabric of New Zealand.

This initiative is part of the Ministry for Ethnic Communities’ ongoing efforts to foster unity, inclusivity, and respect among all communities in New Zealand. For further details, invitees are encouraged to contact the Ministry at info@ethniccommunities.govt.nz.

The New Zealand government continues to support interfaith harmony and multicultural dialogue, ensuring that all communities feel valued and celebrate