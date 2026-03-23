Eid lunch plans changed after restaurant clarifies only jhatka meat served

A normal lunch gathering for a Muslim family on Eid day turned awkward when the restaurant manager informed them that only “jhatka” meat is served, prompting them to reconsider their meal.

A video posted by The Observer Post showed the owner informing the family, consisting of women and children, that no halal food is available.

“Sabko khila sakthe hai. Lekin likha hai, jhatka meat. Kya aap khayenge? (There is no problem in serving. But we serve only jhatka meat. Would you still eat),” he said.

After Eid, a Muslim family went to a non-vegetarian restaurant with relatives and sat down to eat. However, the shopkeeper informed them that only jhatka meat was served there, not halal. As halal meat is required according to their religious beliefs, the family could not… pic.twitter.com/6FjkU6WLBb — The Observer Post (@TheObserverPost) March 23, 2026

The family politely rejected his offer and left the premises.

The restaurant is named “Jhatka Meat Hub” and claims Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh as its brand ambassador.

Online users praised the restaurant owner’s honesty, saying it may have helped avoid an unpleasant situation.

One user said, “Good job by the restaurant owner. It’s better to inform and be transparent.”

Another said, “I really appreciate the shopkeeper, visibility is most important…”

Another said, “Yeh hoti hai asli imaandari. Shopkeeper ne sach bolkar loss accept kiya, aur Muslim family ne apne deen par compromise nahi kiya. Dono ne apni values ko respect kiya. Aise hi mutual respect se hi society strong banti hai (This is what true honesty looks like. The shopkeeper chose to accept a loss by telling the truth, and the Muslim family did not compromise on their beliefs. Both respected their own values. It is through such mutual respect that society becomes stronger).”