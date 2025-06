Eid prayer timings at Eidgahs and mosques in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As Eid Al Adha will be observed in Hyderabad and the rest of India on Saturday, June 7, prayers will be held across various Eidgahs and mosques in the city at different timings for the convenience of those celebrating.

Timings for Eid Prayers at Eidgahs in Hyderabad

Eidgah Ujale Shah: 7:00 am

Eidgah Ibrahimpatnam: 8:00 am

Eidgah Chilkalguda: 10:00 am

Eidgah Mir Alam: 9:30 am

Eidgah Madannapet: 9:00 am

Timings for Eid Prayers at grounds, function halls

NTR Stadium, Lower Tankbund – 6:45 am

Sultan Shahi Playground, Talab Katta – 6:15 am

Ah-Sar Function Hall, Shastripuram – 6:45 am

Maulana Azad Community Hall, Uppal – 6:45 am

Flower Function Hall (Rose Garden), Ambedkar Nagar – 7:00 am

Welfare Center Ground, Sanathnagar – 7:00 am

Owaisi Playground, Golconda Fort – 6:30 am

Ground next to Masjid-e-Khazra, Shaheen Nagar – 6:30 am

NF Garden beside DPS School, Nacharam – 6:30 am

Hockey Ground, Aiezza High School, Chanchal Guda – 6:15 am

SCF Ground, opposite Chacha Nehru Park, Masab Tank – 6:30 am

Jamiat Falah Ground, Shareef Nagar – 6:30 am

HMT Church Ground, Qutbullapur – 6:45 am

Quli Qutub Shah Stadium, opposite City College – 7:00 am

Sanjay Gandhi Playground, Khairtabad – 6:45 am

Open Ground, Kohinoor Function Hall, Hafiz Baba Nagar – 6:15 am

Mosques