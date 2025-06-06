Hyderabad police issue traffic advisory for Eid Al Adha prayers

Hyderabad: In view of the large gathering expected for Eid Al-Adha prayers at the Mir Alam Tank Eidgah, the Hyderabad police have announced traffic diversions and parking arrangements for Saturday, June 7, from 7:00 am to 11:30 am.

Traffic diversions across Hyderabad

According to the advisory issued by the joint commissioner of traffic police, vehicles heading towards the Eidgah from Puranapul, Kamatipura, and Kishanbagh will be permitted via Bahadurpura X Roads and can be parked at the designated areas near the Zoo Park Wall and the open space opposite Masjid Allah-ho-Akbar.

During this time, general traffic will be restricted from entering the Eidgah-Tadban area and diverted towards the Dr Manmohan Singh flyover.

Worshippers arriving from Shivarampally and Danamma Huts will be allowed via Danamma Huts X Roads and can use parking spaces near the Modern Petrol Pump, inside and outside the Mir Alam filter bed, and in a single line from Sufi Cars to the Modern Petrol Pump.

Further, parking is provided from Yadav Parking to Legacy Palace. General traffic in this stretch will be diverted towards Hyderabad’s Shastripuram and NS Kunta.

Similarly, vehicles from Kalapather will be permitted through Kalapather L&O Police Station and directed to the parking lots near the Mass Material Shop and Indian Oil Petrol Bunk. General traffic will be rerouted towards Mochi Colony, Bahadurpura, Shamsheergunj, and Nawab Saheb Kunta.

To ease traffic congestion, movement of heavy vehicles from Hyderabad’s Puranapul to Bahadurpura will be diverted via Ziyaguda and City College on a need basis. Meanwhile, heavy vehicles from Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, and Milardevpally will be allowed on the Dr Manmohan flyover until the prayers conclude and the congregation disperses.

Commuters are advised to avoid these routes during the specified time and follow live updates via the Hyderabad traffic police’s official Facebook and Twitter handles. In case of travel emergencies, assistance can be sought via the traffic helpline at 9010203626.

The Hyderabad traffic police has appealed to citizens to cooperate and ensure smooth movement during the festival hours.