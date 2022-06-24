Eid-Ul-Adha 2022: 4 Hyderabadi expos to shop from

Hyderabad: The holy festival Eid-Ul-Adha, which is celebrated by Muslims all around the world is right around the corner and the atmosphere in Hyderabad is already charged up with special bazaars, and roadside stalls, set up in every nook to shop and eat from.

Well, as the current trend in Hyderabad is, people not only shop in stores and malls but are also inclined toward the lifestyle expos that are taking place from time to time. Filled with clothing, jewelry, footwear, accessories, and much more, these expos are the epitome of grandeur and pomp.

As Eid-Ul-Adha, which is falling on July 10, is slowly nearing, Hyderabad is gearing up to host 4 substantial exhibitions and expos where you can shop, eat, and repeat!

Scroll ahead to have a look.

1. Family Shopping Expo

Family Shopping expo which is said to be one of the biggest lifestyle exhibitions in Hyderabad is all set to begin from June 24 to July 1 at Minar Garden, Dar-ul-Shifa. The 8-day long expo will be open to customers from 1 pm to 11 pm. It will have a variety of choices to shop from including clothes, jewelry, cosmetics, and much more.

2. The Gulmohar Expo Season 19

Gulmohar Boutique’s curation ‘The Gulmohar Expo’ is back with season 19 just in time for Eid-Ul-Adha and it is going to be a huge one with over 100 brands under one roof. The one-day exhibition will take place on June 25 at Banjara Function Hall, from 2 pm to 11 pm.

3. The Royal Souq

Presented by an Instagram brand ‘Floral & Pastels’, The Royal Souq Season 10 is going to take place on July 2 at Meridian Banquets, Tolichowki. The day-long exhibition will have a plethora of clothing, food, jewelry, and other accessories to shop from.

4. Paras & Zebaish Expo

In collaboration with the clothing brand Zebaish, Hyderabad’s famous Paras Jewellers are coming up with an exhibition on July 2 at King’s Palace, Mehdipatnam.