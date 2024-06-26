Eid ul Adha Celebrated at Avondale Islamic Centre in New Zealand

Auckland: On June 25, 2024, the Avondale Islamic Centre (AIC) in Avondale, Auckland, hosted a vibrant celebration of Eid ul Adha. This event, which has been celebrated at the centre since 2005, underscores the New Zealand Muslim Association’s commitment to honoring diversity and recognizing the significant contributions of Muslim communities to New Zealand society.

The event was hosted by Abdul Majeed, President of Avondale Islamic Centre (AIC), and attended by dignitaries, community leaders, and guests. It was a testament to New Zealand’s dedication to inclusivity and diversity. The evening commenced with the arrival of community leaders, accompanied by a distinguished entourage, including prominent figures such as Ibrar Sheikh, President of the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ).

The programme began with a recitation of the Quran by Imam Muhammed Shaakir Ismail, followed by inspiring speeches from various community leaders, including Mr. Ibrar Sheikh, Abdul Majeed, Firoz Patel, Ikhlaq Kashkari, Imam Shaakir, Rizwaan Khan (President of SAMA), and Shameel Sahib, . They emphasized the values of unity and inclusivity.

Eid al-Adha, or the “Feast of Sacrifice,” begins on the 10th day of the Islamic lunar month of Dhul-Hijja. Celebrated by Muslims worldwide, it commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God, before God provided a sheep to be sacrificed instead. As part of the festival, worshippers typically slaughter a sheep or goat and distribute part of the meat to those in need. The festival also marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Hajj, one of the Five Pillars of Islam, is a pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia and is one of the largest mass gatherings in the world. More than 1.8 million pilgrims are believed to be taking part in the pilgrimage this year, according to Saudi officials. Every Muslim who is physically and financially able is expected to make the journey at least once in their lifetime. During Hajj, pilgrims perform various acts of worship and renew their faith and sense of purpose. They stand before the Kaaba, a shrine built by Ibrahim, and praise Allah together. Each year, Muslims from around the globe, including many New Zealanders, travel to the holy land.

“The Eid is a time of generosity, as many Muslims give to charity and help those in need. It is important always to celebrate the opportunities that unite us and bring us closer to one another. These values are fundamental to building culturally rich and economically prosperous communities in New Zealand,” said community leaders.

As New Zealand embraces its diverse tapestry of cultures and traditions, events like Eid at Avondale Islamic Centre serve as a beacon of hope and solidarity, reflecting the nation’s unwavering dedication to unity, understanding, and mutual respect.