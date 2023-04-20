Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: List of countries celebrating festival on Friday

Eid-ul-Fitr is an important festival celebrated by Muslims all over the world including India. The date of the festival is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the month of Shawwal.

Apart from Saudi Arabia, many other Middle Eastern countries are going to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday. In these countries, Thursday was the 29th and the last day of Ramzan 1444 AH.

Following is the list of countries that are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday:

Algeria Bahrain Egypt Iraq Jordan Kuwait Lebanon Palestine Qatar Saudi Arabia Sudan Syria Tunisia UAE Yemen

Eid-ul-Fitr in India

With the sighting of the crescent on Thursday in Saudi Arabia, the chances of India celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday increased drastically. However, nothing can be confirmed until the sighting of the moon.

If the crescent moon is sighted in India on Friday, the Eid-ul-Fitr in the country will be celebrated on Saturday, else on Sunday.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will hold its monthly meeting in Hyderabad on Friday to declare the Eid-ul-Fitr date in India.

Holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr in Telangana

Earlier, the Telangana government announced holidays for the celebrations.

As per the Telangana State Portal Calendar for 2023, the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in Telangana will be observed on April 22 and 23. Both holidays have been listed under ‘General Holidays’. April 22 has been declared a holiday due to Eid-ul-Fitr, while April 23 is a holiday for the ‘following day of Ramzan’.