Eid-ul-Fitr in India: Here’re live updates on Moon Sighting

Hyderabad: In India, Pakistan, and other Asian countries, Eid-ul-Fitr which is one of the two major festivals celebrated by Muslims will be celebrated either on Monday or Tuesday based on the sighting of the crescent.

In Hyderabad, the Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (Moon Sighting Committee) is holding its monthly meeting to declare the date of Eid-ul-Fitr in India. The committee has also requested the people to contact them if they sight the crescent. Till 8 p.m., people can dial 040-24603597. After 8:00 pm, they can contact the committee on phone numbers, 040-24576832, 040-24513246, or 040-24521088.

7: 00 pm: Crescent has been sighted in the Philippines and Malaysia. People of the countries will celebrate the festival on Monday.

6: 50 pm: Brunei, an Island country in South East Asia, to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, May 2.

Brunei Darussalam to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri tomorrow May 2, 2022, corresponding to 1 Syawal 1443 Hijrah, following the result of the moon sighting earlier today.



Selamat Hari Raya Aidifitri, Maaf Zahir dan Batin to all of our readers! ✨ – The Brunei Post pic.twitter.com/KYa28UgAyX — The Brunei Post (@bruneipost) May 1, 2022

6: 20 pm: Various moon sighting committees across India are waiting for the confirmation of crescent sighting.

Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia

As the crescent was not sighted yesterday, the people of Saudi Arabia are observing the fast today. They will celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, May 2.

Other Middle East countries including the UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain will also celebrate the festival on Monday.