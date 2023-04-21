Eid-ul-Fitr in India: Hyderabad’s moon sighting committee to meet today

Hyderabad: Eid-ul-Fitr is a significant festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide, including India. This auspicious festival is celebrated on the sighting of the crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the month of Shawwal.

Hyderabad’s moon sighting committee, also known as Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, has announced that it will hold its monthly meeting for the sighting of the Shawwal-ul-Mukarram 1444 crescent moon on Friday, April 21. The committee is responsible for announcing the sighting of the moon and declaring the date of Eid-ul-Fitr in India in accordance with Shariah evidence.

The meeting will take place at Hussaini Building in Moazzam Jahi Market, under the supervision of Maulana Mufti Khalil Ahmed Vice Chancellor, Jamia Nizamia, and Member of Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan. The committee has requested all its members to attend the meeting.

India to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr either on Saturday or Sunday

If the crescent moon is sighted in India on Friday, the Eid-ul-Fitr festival in the country will be celebrated on Saturday; otherwise, it will be celebrated on Sunday.

The public has also been asked to participate in the sighting of the crescent moon. If they see it by 8 pm, the phone number 040-24603597 can be dialed to pass on the information. After 8 pm, the numbers 040-24521088, 24513246, 24576832 or mobile numbers 9885151354, 900000138, 98661112393, 93919664951 can be dialed. The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has made arrangements to facilitate the acquisition of information to declare the date of Eid-ul-Fitr in India.

Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia

In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated today as the Shawwal crescent moon was sighted yesterday. The Saudi Supreme Court confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon.

Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait are also celebrating Eid Al-Fitr today.