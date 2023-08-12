Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb alert

The last bomb threat that prompted an evacuation of the tower, also for two hours, was in September 2020, based on an anonymous call to police, reported Le Parisien.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 12th August 2023 9:13 pm IST
Eiffel Tower
Eiffel Tower- ANI

Paris: France’s most recognizable landmark, Eiffel Tower was evacuated for a while after a bomb alert, a police source told Le Parisien on Saturday.

BookMyMBBS

Le Parisien is a French daily newspaper covering both international and national news and local news of Paris and its suburbs.

As this place is the favourite tourist destination and also this week is the long weekend so many visitors are expected and for their safety, this evacuation was a “precautionary measure.” The alert was lifted after 2 hours and the Iron Lady reopened to the public. This early afternoon, the police deminers were on site to carry out the checks.

MS Education Academy

“It is a usual procedure in this kind of situation, which is rare nevertheless”, indicated the Company of exploitation of the monument (Sete).

Quickly, a large security perimeter had been established, traffic diverted and the monument was evacuated at 12:15 pm, as per Le Parisien. The forecourt and the Eiffel Tower, concerning the three floors of the monument, including the restaurant of the tower, as well as the forecourt, were evacuated, added the spokesperson.

The last bomb threat that prompted an evacuation of the tower, also for two hours, was in September 2020, based on an anonymous call to police, reported Le Parisien.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 12th August 2023 9:13 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button