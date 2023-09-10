Eiffel Tower goes dark to pay tribute to Morocco quake victims

 The death toll from a strong earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday night has surpassed 2,000, according to the country's interior ministry.

Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 10th September 2023 2:35 pm IST

Paris: The lights of the Eiffel Tower in Paris were turned off on Saturday in tribute to victims of Morocco’s earthquake, the media reported.

“The Eiffel Tower has just been extinguished in tribute to the victims of the earthquake in Morocco!,” TFT Morocco posted on X in the wee hours on Sunday.

“There is destruction everywhere,” Eyewitnesses near the High Atlas mountains were quoted as saying by CNN.

According to USGS, the temblor was the deadliest to hit the North African country in decades.

The quake measuring 6.8 on the Richter Scale hit Morocco’s High Atlas mountain range on Friday at 11:11 p.m. local time at a depth of 18.5 km.

The earthquake was felt in many cities across Morocco, including Rabat and Casablanca. Many houses collapsed in the cities of Taroudant and Marrakesh, local media reported.

