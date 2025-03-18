Eiffel Tower in hijab: Promotional video sparks controversy

A promotional video by the Dutch modest clothing brand Merrachi has ignited controversy in France. The advertisement, created for Ramzan, features the Eiffel Tower draped in a hijab and abaya, symbolising support for the freedom to wear the hijab.

Merrachi, which operates an online store in France, posted the animated video on Instagram with the caption, “Spotted: The Eiffel Tower wearing Merrachi. Masha’Allah! Looks like it’s just joined the modest fashion community.”

The brand also shared a message on TikTok, stating, “The French government hates to see Merrachi arrive!” and referencing France’s past hijab ban.

The video has sparked significant backlash, with French politicians criticising it as a “provocative” move that contradicts “French values.”

With over 800,000 views on Instagram, the video has provoked mixed reactions across social media. Some French lawmakers expressed their discontent, calling the ad a violation of national identity.

Taking to X, Lisette Polett, a member of the French National Rally party, wrote: “Unacceptable! The symbol of France has been manipulated by Merrachi, covered with an Islamic veil in a provocative advertisement. This is ideological and commercial exploitation that undermines our republican values and heritage.”

🇫🇷 INACCEPTABLE !



La Tour Eiffel, symbole de la France, détournée par la marque Merrachi qui la couvre d’un voile islamique dans une publicité provocatrice.



👉 Une instrumentalisation idéologique et commerciale qui heurte nos valeurs républicaines et notre patrimoine. pic.twitter.com/A6GgVkWRPU — Lisette Pollet 🕊🎗️Ⓜ️ 🇫🇷 (@LisettePollet) March 11, 2025

French MP Jérôme Buisson also condemned the video, calling it “a horrific political project and an unacceptable provocation.”

La marque islamique #Merrachi se paye une publicité qui voile.. la #TourEiffel.

Quel programme !

C’est un projet politique terrifiant, une provocation inadmissible !

Demandez des comptes à



documentation@toureiffel.paris#TourEiffel #Islamisme pic.twitter.com/SW2KtmUyo1 — Jérôme Buisson (@jerome_buisson) March 11, 2025

Philippe Maurer, co-founder of a civil political movement, urged the government to take action against the brand, demanding a ban on Merrachi’s stores and website in France.

La marque Merrachi pose un voile islamique sur la Tour Eiffel.

✅Il faut être implacable: interdire les magasins de cette marque et couper l’accès à leur site de vente internet en France.

Se faire respecter.

On attend la réaction de @BrunoRetailleau et de son gouvernement pic.twitter.com/qkF34HkoFh — Philippe Murer 🇫🇷 (@PhilippeMurer) March 11, 2025

However, some social media users have defended the ad, calling it a clever marketing campaign that highlights Muslim women’s right to choose their clothing, especially in a country with strict laws regarding religious symbols in public spaces.

This controversy follows a long-standing debate in France over the display of religious symbols. In 2004, the country passed a law banning conspicuous religious symbols, including the hijab, in public schools to promote secularism.

In 2010, restrictions were extended to include a ban on full-face coverings, including the niqab and burqa. The European Court of Human Rights upheld this law in 2014.

In 2023, the French government further restricted religious attire by banning abayas, full-length dresses worn by some Muslim women and girls, in schools.

In addition, in 2024, French athletes wearing the hijab were banned from competing in the Paris Summer Olympics, a policy condemned by UN experts and human rights organisations as discriminatory.