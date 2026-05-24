Eight drown in stream near Karnataka’s Bhatkal while collecting shell stones

Karwar: In a heartbreaking tragedy, eight people drowned in a stream near Tattihakkalu Kalinatti Hole close to Alvekodi in Shirali village of Bhatkal taluk on Sunday, May 24, while reportedly collecting shell stones from the riverbed.

The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi Mahadev Naik (42) of Padushirali Bengre, Umesh Naik (30), Lakshmi Naik (30), Lakshmi Annappa Naik (60), Lakshmi Shivaram Naik (49), Jyothi Nagappa Naik (34), Malathi Naik (38) and Masthamma Naik. All the bodies were recovered from the Alvekodi area after an extensive search operation.

According to police sources, the group had entered the stream to collect “chappekallu” or shell stones and were moving through the water holding each other’s hands. However, heavy rainfall in the region on Saturday night had significantly increased the water flow in the stream. Authorities suspect that the sudden rise in water level, combined with strong tidal currents from the nearby sea, may have swept the group away.

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Two women, identified as Nagaratna and Mahadevi, narrowly escaped the tragedy. They were rescued from the water and shifted to a hospital in Manipal for treatment. Their condition is said to be stable.

Police officials stated that there are fears a few more people could still be missing, and search operations are continuing in the surrounding areas. Local residents and emergency teams joined hands in the rescue efforts soon after the incident came to light.

The shocking incident has left the entire coastal region in grief. Family members of the victims broke down at the scene as rescue personnel recovered the bodies one after another. Authorities have urged people to stay away from rivers and streams during heavy rains, warning that water levels can rise suddenly and become extremely dangerous within minutes.