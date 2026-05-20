Three children drown in pond while playing in Telangana’s Jagtial

The victims have been identified as 13-year-old Manvith and 11-year-old Manaswi, siblings who had come to attend a family function in the village.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th May 2026 10:00 pm IST
Three children drown in pond while playing in Telangana's Jagtial
Three children drown in pond while playing in Telangana's Jagtial

Hyderabad: Tragedy struck Kondapur village of Medipalli mandal, Jagtial district, as three children drowned in a temple tank on Wednesday, May 20.

The victims have been identified as 13-year-old Manvith and 11-year-old Manaswi, siblings who had come to attend a family function in the village. They were accompanied by seven-year-old Sarvind Shiva, a resident of Kondapur, The Hindu reported.

The three reportedly slipped while playing and fell into the temple tank at Shiva Ganga Temple in the late afternoon while their family was at their relative’s house.

Subhan Bakery

Their bodies were retrieved from the tank and have been shifted to the mortuary in Jagtial town.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th May 2026 10:00 pm IST

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