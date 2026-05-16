Man dies while rescuing grandson from borewell in Nalgonda

The incident occurred in Miryalaguda mandal, where the four-year-old Utlapalli Shivaru fell into the borewell near an agricultural field.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th May 2026 1:16 pm IST
villagers take boy to safety after he was rescued from the borewell in Nalgonda
villagers take boy to safety after he was rescued from the borewell in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: A 53-year-old man died after falling into a borewell in Telangana’s Nalgonda district while attempting to rescue his four-year-old grandson, who had accidentally fallen in earlier on Saturday, May 16.

The incident occurred at around 9:20 am in the Yadhagiripalli village, Miryalaguda mandal, when Utlapalli Shivaru fell into the borewell near an agricultural field. His grandfather, Venkan, also the village’s Deputy Sarpanch, immediately rushed to save him.

Addressing the media, Sarpanch Srinivas Reddy said, “Venkan and Shivaru were watering the field when Shivaru slipped into the borewell due to the high pressure of the water. Venkan also slipped into it while rescuing Shivaru.”

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Grandfather suffocates

In his attempt to pull Shivaru out, Venkan himself became trapped in the borewell and suffocated. Villagers who noticed the situation alerted Miryalaguda Rural Police, who arrived at the scene and managed to pull both Venkan and Shivaru out.

Venkan, however, was struggling to breathe and died on his way to hospital. A video circulating on social media showed villagers carrying Shivaru after his rescue. While some people celebrated, the young boy could be heard crying from fear.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Nalgonda Rural Police confirmed that Venkan died while trying to save his grandson and that the borewell belonged to him. A case of suspicious death has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th May 2026 1:16 pm IST

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