Family of injured Telangana cop given Rs 64 lakh compensation

Hyderabad: The Director General of Police Operations (OCTOPUS & Greyhounds) Dr Anil Kumar on Friday, May 15, handed over a cheque of Rs 64,00,000 to an injured police constable at the OCTOPUS headquarters.

The officer, G Rajanikanth 1483, hails from Telangana State Police’s Third Battalion and has been working on deputation since January 3, 2025. He met with an accident in October last year after crashing into a motorcycle while returning from the Commando Training Centre in Ibrahimpatnam after finishing his duties.

He was rushed to Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar, where he underwent head surgery due to the severity of his injuries. The doctor who performed the Skull Flap Surgery later declared Rajnikanth to be in a semi-unconscious state.

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He was later transferred to Ucchvas Rehabilitation Centre in Banjara Hills, where his physiotherapy is ongoing under doctors’ observation. The accident was registered at the Ibrahimpatnam police station.

The cheque was processed via the State Bank of India’s Police Salary Silver Package scheme. It was presented to the constable’s father Komaraiah, mother Nagamani, and siblings Naresh and Shirisha.