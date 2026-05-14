Telangana plans to scale down Greyhounds amid declining Maoist activity

Hyderabad: Telangana is considering scaling down its anti-insurgency force Greyhounds, in view of the declining Maoist activities, Director General of Police CV Anand said on Thursday, May 14.

The DGP stated that the proposal concerning 708 surrendered posts of Greyhounds is currently pending with the government and any notified repatriations would be carried out after receiving the necessary orders.

Anand visited the Greyhounds headquarters on Thursday and conducted a comprehensive review on various operational and administrative aspects of the elite force.

He reviewed the existing training standards, curriculum, and training modules being imparted to personnel and emphasised the need for continuous upgradation in line with evolving operational requirements.

The DGP instructed the Greyhounds leadership to enhance operational efficiency and stressed the importance of conducting regular firing practice and ensuring rigorous training standards to keep the force mission-ready at all times.

The DGP appreciated the efforts and commitment of Greyhounds personnel and emphasised the need to maintain the force’s reputation as one of the country’s premier anti-insurgency units.

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DGP visits OCTOPUS headquarters

The DGP also visited the commando training centre of the counter-terror force OCTOPUS at Ibrahimpatnam to review the functioning, training activities, and operational preparedness.

He inspected the administration block, training block, operational facilities, and newly developed infrastructure at the campus and interacted with officers and commandos.

He reviewed the preparedness of the force to respond to any untoward terror-related incidents and assessed the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams and training wing.

DGP Operations (OCTOPUS & Greyhounds) Dr Anil Kumar briefed the DGP on the force’s regular activities like periodic mock exercises conducted at sensitive locations, counter-terror preparedness drills, and specialised training in handling advanced weapons.

Addressing the officers, CV Anand stressed the importance of conducting mock operations in diverse building structures and real-time scenarios to enhance operational effectiveness.

He also asked the officers to maintain the highest standards of physical fitness, alertness, sharpness, and round-the-clock readiness to effectively respond to counter-terror situations whenever required.

Stating that Greyhounds and OCTOPUS are among Telangana’s most prestigious forces, the DGP assured that both forces would continue to receive maximum support from the government and police department to further strengthen their capabilities.