From Maoist commander to student again: Devji pursues education at 62

Hyderabad: From holding an AK-47 to a pen, it has been a four-decade-long but significant journey for former top Maoist commander Thippiri Tirupati alias Devji as he appeared for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination in Telangana on Wednesday, May 12.

He joined the Maoist movement in 1983, when he was an intermediate student. Over the next 40 years, Devji rose through the ranks, from a foot soldier to leading the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) military wing, becoming one of the most wanted leaders of the banned CPI (Maoist) with a bounty of nearly Rs 1 crore.

From holding an AK-47 to a pen, it has been a four-decade-long but significant journey for former top Maoist commander Thippiri Tirupati alias Devji as he appeared for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination in Telangana on Wednesday.



The 62-year-old appeared… pic.twitter.com/XArxmEVmkV — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 14, 2026

He is considered the mastermind of the 2010 Dantewada ambush, one of the deadliest Maoist attacks, which left 74 soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force dead.

In 1985, a young Devji appeared for the intermediate examinations but failed in the second-year Telugu paper, NDTV reported.

In February 2026, he finally surrendered before the Telangana Police along with other senior members. He also met his family, whom he had abandoned in his youth, and had told reporters he wished to pursue law.

Also Read Surrendered Maoist leader Devji keen on pursuing law

On Wednesday, the 62-year-old appeared for the second-year Telugu examination at Maestro Junior College in Korutla town of Jagtial district. The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education is conducting intermediate supplementary examinations from May 12 to May 20 across the state.

Speaking after the examination, Devji said he wished to pursue higher education and rebuild his life within mainstream society. His presence at the examination centre attracted widespread public attention, coming to symbolise a rare journey from insurgency to education and civilian life.

