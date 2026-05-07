Surrendered Maoist leader Devji keen on pursuing law

Karimnagar: Senior Maoist leader Tippiri Tirupati alias Devji, who surrendered before Telangana Police recently, is planning to resume his education and would like to pursue a course in law.

He went underground in the early 1980s.

Tirupati on Thursday, May 7, said he is considering completing the 12th standard, which he left incomplete.

“(I) will find out the rules and regulations (for pursuing higher education). If (I) have to work in the legal framework, I have to study laws in depth. I would like to study law,” he told PTI.

Tirupati, who was staying at his native place of Korutla near Karimnagar, said he went underground in the 1980s while studying 12th standard after being attracted to the ideals of establishing an equal society and former CPI(Maoist) general secretary Muppalla Lakshman Rao alias Ganapati and others.

In the present times, though the middle class has expanded in the country, unemployment and poverty continue, he said.

He also expressed concern over job losses due to the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Tirupati, who had served as a member of the CPI (Maoist) politburo and its Central Committee, said he is not interested in politics.

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He said that he did not join the mainstream with his surrender. He and his colleagues had been working with people and their problems when they were underground. “So, it is not the mainstream. We resumed our open life,” he said.

Speaking to PTI Videos in March this year, Tirupati demanded that the Centre lift the ban on CPI (Maoist) and recognise it as a political party, though the organisation does not favour participating in electoral politics.

Tirupati surrendered before the Telangana police in February this year, after over four decades of underground life.