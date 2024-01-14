Eight flights diverted due to bad weather at Delhi airport

A dense layer of fog gripped the national capital on Sunday morning.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 14th January 2024 2:19 pm IST
Flights from Shivamogga to Hyderabad launched by Star Air
(Representative image)

New Delhi: Bad weather conditions and poor visibility in Delhi affected flight movement to and from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Sunday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

As many as seven flights were diverted to Jaipur and one flight to Mumbai due to bad weather conditions at Delhi airport on early Sunday morning.

“Due to bad weather conditions at Delhi airport, 7 flights were diverted to Jaipur and one flight was diverted to Mumbai between 0430 hrs and 0730 hrs today,” airport sources said.

MS Education Academy

A dense layer of fog gripped the national capital on Sunday morning.

The minimum temperature in the RK Puram Area was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius in the early hours of the day.

Meanwhile, people on the streets as well as the homeless took refuge at government-run night shelters amid the unforgiving cold and foggy conditions.

The night shelters in Delhi are aimed at providing refuge to homeless people, who live on the streets and have nowhere else to go in the cold. The shelters offer blankets, beds, hot water, and food to those seeking shelter.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 14th January 2024 2:19 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button