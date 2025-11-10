Eight in 10 Delhi-NCR households suffered from toxic air in past month

New Delhi: Eight in 10 Delhi-NCR households have one or more individuals who faced difficulty with toxic air in the last four weeks, while four in 10 households had four or more individuals falling sick due to it, according to a survey by LocalCircles.

The survey asked residents on Delhi NCR, “How many members of your household (including kids) in Delhi NCR have struggled with toxic air or pollution in the last four weeks?”

Out of 18,253 Delhi NCR residents who responded to the question, 36 per cent said four or more individuals in their household have been affected by the toxic air in the last four weeks.

At least 21 one per cent indicated two to three members in their household were affected, while the same percentage of respondents indicated one individual was facing pollution-related issues.

The survey received over 53,000 responses from residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.

Of the total, 61 per cent respondents were men, while 39 per cent respondents were women.

LocalCircles is a digital community-based platform.

A blanket of smog has persisted over the city since Diwali, with air quality oscillating between the “poor” and “very poor” categories, and occasionally slipping into the “severe” zone.