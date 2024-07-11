Eight killed in separate car accidents in Iraq

In 2023, Iraq experienced 11,552 traffic accidents, resulting in 3,019 fatalities.

Baghdad: Eight people were killed and three injured in two car accidents in north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, a police source said.

In one accident, three civilians and an army officer were killed when two civilian cars collided on a road near a village located south of the northern city of Kirkuk, Major Sabah al-Obaidi from Kirkuk police told Xinhua news agency.

The accident resulted in the wounding of another army officer and two civilians, al-Obaidi said, adding that the accident was a result of overtaking.In a separate accident, four civilians were killed when two cars collided on the main road between Kirkuk and Tikrit, the capital of Salahuddin province, al-Obaidi added, Xinhua news agency reported.

Last month, Abdul-Zahara al-Hindawi, spokesman of the Ministry of Planning, said a ministry report showed that 11,552 traffic accidents occurred in 2023 in Iraq, with 3,019 people killed, mainly due to negligence of traffic rules and deteriorating road conditions.

