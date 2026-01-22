Eight Maoists killed in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

"Patiram Majhi alias Anal Da has been killed in the operation," a senior police officer said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 22nd January 2026 4:19 pm IST
Suspected Maoists kill relatives of surrendered Maoist in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, June 17.
Representational image

Chaibasa: Eight Maoists, including one carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Thursday, police said.

The exchange of fire took place at Saranda forest’s Kumdi in the Kiriburu police station area, they said.

“At least eight Maoists were killed. A search operation is underway after the gunfight stopped. The final number of casualties will be provided later,” a senior police officer said.

Add as a preferred source on Google

“Patiram Majhi alias Anal Da has been killed in the operation,” he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 22nd January 2026 4:19 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button