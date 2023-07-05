Eight new medical colleges to come up in Telangana

Hyderabad: Continuing to establish new colleges statewide, eight new medical colleges were sanctioned by the government with an intake of 100 here on Wednesday.

One Medical College for One district, a vision of Hon’ble CM Shri KCR garu is going to be a reality.



Here are the new 8 medical colleges approved by state government adding to the existing medical colleges.



— Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) July 5, 2023

Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Mulugu, Warangal, Medak, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts will get medical colleges under the Aarogya Telangana, state health minister T Harish Rao said. “These new colleges will provide better opportunities for students to pursue medical education and further enhance healthcare services in districts,” Rao said.