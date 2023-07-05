Eight new medical colleges to come up in Telangana

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 5th July 2023 7:30 pm IST
2K Ukraine-returned students get medical seats in Uzbekistan
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Continuing to establish new colleges statewide, eight new medical colleges were sanctioned by the government with an intake of 100 here on Wednesday.

Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Mulugu, Warangal, Medak, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts will get medical colleges under the Aarogya Telangana, state health minister T Harish Rao said. “These new colleges will provide better opportunities for students to pursue medical education and further enhance healthcare services in districts,” Rao said.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 5th July 2023 7:30 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button