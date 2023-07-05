Eight new medical colleges to come up in Telangana

Hyderabad: Continuing to establish new colleges statewide, eight new medical colleges were sanctioned by the government with an intake of 100 here on Wednesday.
Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Mulugu, Warangal, Medak, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts will get medical colleges under the Aarogya Telangana, state health minister T Harish Rao said. “These new colleges will provide better opportunities for students to pursue medical education and further enhance healthcare services in districts,” Rao said.