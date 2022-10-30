Eight pharma units polluting Hyderabad’s outskirts

The CPCB has also called for close observation of these companies

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 30th October 2022 5:55 pm IST
Eight Pharma firms polluting Hyderabad's outskirts 
representative image

Hyderabad: Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has filed a report in the National Green Tribunal against eight units for allegedly polluting the outskirts of the city.

The CPCB has also called for close observation of these companies. Hazelo Labs Limited, one of the eight has been accused of causing air and soil pollution and violating regulations Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The NGT in April 2021 sought a status report on pollution from Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB).

Based on the report, the NGT would gauge if the firm adhered to the pollution control mechanism. The report submitted by the TSPCB was found to be inconsistent. In March this year, the NGT asked the CPCB regional office in Chennai to inspect the unit to submit a factual report.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
‘Did RSS leaders indulge in poaching TRS MLAs without Modi’s support?’ asks KCR

The CPCB found that the company was discharging untreated waste into the water. The effluent treatment plant provided by the unit for treating low total dissolved solids and high total dissolved solids (HTDS) were not adequate for meeting the zero liquid discharge system, the CPCB suggested.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button