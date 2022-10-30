Eight pharma units polluting Hyderabad’s outskirts

Hyderabad: Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has filed a report in the National Green Tribunal against eight units for allegedly polluting the outskirts of the city.

The CPCB has also called for close observation of these companies. Hazelo Labs Limited, one of the eight has been accused of causing air and soil pollution and violating regulations Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The NGT in April 2021 sought a status report on pollution from Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB).

Based on the report, the NGT would gauge if the firm adhered to the pollution control mechanism. The report submitted by the TSPCB was found to be inconsistent. In March this year, the NGT asked the CPCB regional office in Chennai to inspect the unit to submit a factual report.

The CPCB found that the company was discharging untreated waste into the water. The effluent treatment plant provided by the unit for treating low total dissolved solids and high total dissolved solids (HTDS) were not adequate for meeting the zero liquid discharge system, the CPCB suggested.