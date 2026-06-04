Eight students arrested for paddy theft in Telangana

Hyderabad: Eight students were arrested for allegedly stealing paddy worth over Rs three lakh in Hanumakonda district of Telangana, police said on Thursday, June 4.

The arrested are students pursuing courses, including B Tech, they said.

Three of the accused belong to families which migrated to India from Nepal and had settled in the country long ago.

The accused used a car to steal paddy bags dumped near the roadside and paddy procurement centres by the farmers.

They later sold the paddy.

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The accused allegedly stole about 135 quintals of paddy valued at around Rs 3.2 lakh over the past fortnight.

Based on complaints filed by farmers, cases were registered, and during the course of the investigation, the police arrested the eight accused and recovered the majority of the stolen paddy.