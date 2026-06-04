Eight students arrested for paddy theft in Telangana

Three of the accused belong to families which migrated to India from Nepal and had settled in the country long ago.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 4th June 2026 9:52 pm IST
Handcuffs hanging on prison bars symbolising law enforcement and criminal justice.
Representational image

Hyderabad: Eight students were arrested for allegedly stealing paddy worth over Rs three lakh in Hanumakonda district of Telangana, police said on Thursday, June 4.

The arrested are students pursuing courses, including B Tech, they said.

Three of the accused belong to families which migrated to India from Nepal and had settled in the country long ago.

Subhan Bakery

The accused used a car to steal paddy bags dumped near the roadside and paddy procurement centres by the farmers.

They later sold the paddy.

The accused allegedly stole about 135 quintals of paddy valued at around Rs 3.2 lakh over the past fortnight.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Based on complaints filed by farmers, cases were registered, and during the course of the investigation, the police arrested the eight accused and recovered the majority of the stolen paddy.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 4th June 2026 9:52 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button