Secunderabad residents asked to disclose foreign students, tenants

This instruction applies for all those holding foreign passports, Overseas Citizenship of India cardholders (OCI) cardholders and other foreign nationals.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 4th June 2026 7:52 pm IST
Hyderabad City Police logo
Hyderabad City Police logo

Hyderabad: The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Secunderabad Zone, Rakshitha K Murthy, has asked citizens to furnish information about the foreign nationals residing in their premises, as required under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

The information can be submitted through the e-FRRO website (Foreigners Regional Registration Office) through Form-11 and Form-111(C).

Form-111(C) is for house owners, hotels, lodges, guest houses, hospitals and other residential accommodation providers, while Form-11 is for educational institutions.

Subhan Bakery

This instruction applies for all those holding foreign passports, Overseas Citizenship of India cardholders (OCI) cardholders and other foreign nationals.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 4th June 2026 7:52 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button