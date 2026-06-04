Secunderabad residents asked to disclose foreign students, tenants

Hyderabad: The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Secunderabad Zone, Rakshitha K Murthy, has asked citizens to furnish information about the foreign nationals residing in their premises, as required under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

The information can be submitted through the e-FRRO website (Foreigners Regional Registration Office) through Form-11 and Form-111(C).

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Form-111(C) is for house owners, hotels, lodges, guest houses, hospitals and other residential accommodation providers, while Form-11 is for educational institutions.

This instruction applies for all those holding foreign passports, Overseas Citizenship of India cardholders (OCI) cardholders and other foreign nationals.