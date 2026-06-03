Hyderabad police orders landlords to disclose foreign nationals

Hyderabad: Balapur police on Wednesday, June 3, warned property owners of stringent action if they fail to provide the details of any foreign nationals residing at their property.

Station House Officer M Sudhakar said that the owners must provide details of their foreign tenants. “Failure to follow the directions will invite legal action. It includes heavy fines as prescribed in the Immigration and Foreigners’ Rule 2025,” he said while addressing a gathering of local house owners in Balapur, which has a considerable population of Myanmar nationals (Rohingyas).

“If any crime takes place, the house owner will be held accountable. So we request you to please cooperate and submit details of any foreigners who take a property on rent,” he said.

Highlighting a recent incident where the wife of a former IPS officer was allegedly murdered at her Jubilee Hills residence by her Nepali housemaid and associates, police said that the people who had provided accommodation to the accused were also booked in the case.

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Guidelines for accommodating foreigners

Under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 and the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025, all educational institutions and accommodation providers are required to submit information about foreign nationals residing on their premises.

Accommodation providers are also asked to submit the information regarding the departure of the foreign national and preserve such records for a minimum period of one year from the date of submission.

Hotels and guest houses

All house owners, hotels, lodges, guest houses, homestays, etc are required to submit Form-III (Form-C) online with respect to every foreign national staying in their premises. This includes foreign passport holders, Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card holders, and any other foreign nationals.

The forms should be furnished through the prescribed online portal within 24 hours of the arrival of the foreign national at their premises.

Educational institutions

All universities, colleges, schools, educational institutions and training institutes admitting foreign students are required to submit Form II online with details of admission, enrollment, arrival, departure, discontinuation of studies and other prescribed particulars.

Failure to disclose this information will result in legal consequences, the police have warned.