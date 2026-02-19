Eight TGSPDCL officials suspended for corruption

Hyderabad: Eight Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana officials (TGSPDCL) were suspended by the management on Wednesday, February 18, after the company’s Anti-Bribe Cell found them guilty of corruption.

The officials range from the rank of Assistant Divisional Engineer to Sub-Engineers and Linemen.

Ananda Reddy, who was serving as an Assistant Divisional Engineer in Bhongir, was suspended for corruption in issuing the power supply connection of EV charging stations at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited petrol pumps.

Also Read TGSPDCL crackdown: 60 engineers get notice over illegal power connection

Chinna Subba Rayudu, Assistant Divisional Engineer in Shanthinagar, was suspended for accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 in Gadwal circle.

Jillapalli Srinivas, a Lineman in Chouttupal, was suspended for taking a bribe of Rs 45,000 from the consumer on the pretext of execution of work without any departmental sanction in Yadadri Circle.

Lineman Shaik Shavali was suspended for accepting a bribe of Rs 2,500 in Gadwal Circle.

Dappu Anjilaiah, Junior Lineman of Juntupally village, Cybercity and Md Khaleel, an Artisan Grade-III in Malakpet Section, were suspended following allegations of corruption.

Shahbaz Ahmed, Assistant Engineer, Bhagyanagar, and G Mahdusudhan, Sub-Engineer, Sangareddy Circle were also suspended for corruption.