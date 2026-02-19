Eight TGSPDCL officials suspended for corruption

The officials range from the rank of Assistant Divisional Engineer to Sub-Engineers and Linemen.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 19th February 2026 10:30 pm IST
An officer taking a bribe.
The Telangana ACB arrested 273 people in 199 graft cases in 2025.

Hyderabad: Eight Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana officials (TGSPDCL) were suspended by the management on Wednesday, February 18, after the company’s Anti-Bribe Cell found them guilty of corruption.

The officials range from the rank of Assistant Divisional Engineer to Sub-Engineers and Linemen.

Ananda Reddy, who was serving as an Assistant Divisional Engineer in Bhongir, was suspended for corruption in issuing the power supply connection of EV charging stations at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited petrol pumps.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Chinna Subba Rayudu, Assistant Divisional Engineer in Shanthinagar, was suspended for accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 in Gadwal circle.

Jillapalli Srinivas, a Lineman in Chouttupal, was suspended for taking a bribe of Rs 45,000 from the consumer on the pretext of execution of work without any departmental sanction in Yadadri Circle.

Lineman Shaik Shavali was suspended for accepting a bribe of Rs 2,500 in Gadwal Circle.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Dappu Anjilaiah, Junior Lineman of Juntupally village, Cybercity and Md Khaleel, an Artisan Grade-III in Malakpet Section, were suspended following allegations of corruption.

Shahbaz Ahmed, Assistant Engineer, Bhagyanagar, and G Mahdusudhan, Sub-Engineer, Sangareddy Circle were also suspended for corruption.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 19th February 2026 10:30 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button