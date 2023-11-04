Eight top places to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2024 in Dubai

As the year 2024 approaches and if you are looking to celebrate your New Year’s Eve with a bang, then Dubai is the place.

Dubai is known for its glamorous New Year’s Eve celebrations, featuring grand firework displays, dazzling parties, and family-friendly festivities, making it the best place to start the year.

A glittering city offers numerous places to watch fireworks on New Year’s Eve. But here we have rounded up top locations across the city for those who want to witness the unique display of fireworks.

Top places to start New Year in Dubai

1. Burj Khalifa

The world’s largest building is renowned for its spectacular New Year’s Eve fireworks.

2. Burj Al Arab

Burj Al Arab, a seven-star hotel, will host a stunning New Year’s Eve fireworks show, showcasing its sail-shaped design by the sea.

What better way to spend the New Year than with your family?

Kicking off the New Year with these fabulous fireworks from Burj Al Arab. It went on for 13 minutes!

This is the year we have all been waiting for,

3. Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City hosts free fireworks from 9 pm until midnight, featuring intermediate shows and bands. Visitors can ride the Ferris wheel for stunning views.

4. Atlantis, The Palm

This luxurious hotel, situated at the peak of Palm Jumeirah in the UAE, is an excellent starting point for the new year.

5. Al Seef

On New Year’s Eve, explore Dubai’s heritage district of Al Seef, renowned for its old-world charm and proximity to the historic waters of Dubai Creek.

6. The Beach, Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR)

The Beach, JBR is a popular spot for New Year’s Eve fireworks, offering free access to various restaurants, hotels, and lounges.

7. Global Village

You can experience diverse New Year cultures and traditions, enjoy a shopping spree early, and end the night with a fancy dinner.

8. Dubai Frame

The Dubai Frame, situated in Zabeel Park, is another unforgettable picture-perfect view of the fireworks from Sheikh Rashid Road.