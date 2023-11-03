Tavelling to Dubai this month? Get special passport stamp

Abu Dhabi: Passengers arriving at Dubai airports from Monday, November 6 to Saturday, November 18 will be getting a special “Dubai Airshow–The Future of the Aerospace Industry” stamp on their passports, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.
The stamp is to celebrate the Dubai Airshow which is going to take place this month.
This will apply to all arrivals in both Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC).
This initiative is the result of a collaborate effort of Dubai Airports and GDRFA to highlight the importance of the Dubai Airshow in enhancing the aviation industry and Dubai’s tourism and air transport status.
Dubai Airshow 2023
Dubai Airshow 2023 will take place from November 13 to November 17 at Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site.
The event will see participation from local, regional and global industry players, reflecting Dubai’s pioneering status in advancing the future of the aviation industry.
The 2023 event is set to showcase flying displays, cutting-edge technology, and a relentless commitment to innovation.
Dubai Airshow bringing
- 1,400+ Exhibitors from 95 countries
- 104,000+ Visitors
- 300+ International speakers
- Showcasing more than 180 aircraft