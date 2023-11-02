How to get tickets for Burj Khalifa’s New Year firework show

Abu Dhabi: We are entering the year 2024 in less than 60 days. New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dubai have always been a global event that would not be complete without a jaw-dropping fireworks show.

This year, tickets are required for the Burj Khalifa fireworks on NYE from Burj Park, allowing attendees to enjoy the light, music, and sound show.

Emaar, one of the world’s most respected integrated real estate developers, said in a statement on its website on Thursday, November 2, “This year, enjoy Emaar NYE 2024 from the front row without having to worry about the hustle of the crowd or how quickly you can get there to secure your spot! While our celebrations are accessible to all freely, this year, we’re offering an exclusive avenue for those desiring a bit more.”

The celebration is free for all, but ticketed options are available for those seeking a close-up and unobstructed view.

Exclusive viewing tickets will be available for purchase on Platinum List on Friday, November 10.

Ticket prices

Adult – 300 dirham (Rs 6,799)

Children (over five years old) –150 dirham (3,399)

Ticket holders for the exclusive NYE at Burj Park can collect their badges from Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, or Dubai Marina Mall from December 26-30, 2 pm to 10 pm.