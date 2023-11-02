Real or fake? Drone skeleton walks alongside Dubai’s Burj Khalifa on Halloween

Abu Dhabi: A video clip of a drone skeleton next to the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai is going viral on social media platforms, claiming that it was a Halloween drone show.

In a video posted by Geoscan on TikTok, who according to their Instagram bio are the “world’s #1 drone show provider”, a drone formation of a skeleton is seen walking in the air and looking at people with terrifying red eyes.

Viral videos captivated netizens, however, they remain sceptical over its authenticity, believing it to be mere computer-generated imagery (CGI) creation.

However, after a close look at the video, we found that people on the ground are paying little heed to the magnificent drone formation adding to the fact that the video shared by Geoscan is the only one to have appeared on social media.

With a phone in every hand and high-speed data, spectacles like these are shared on the internet and go viral within seconds.

The clip shows that those present are not particularly stunned by the sight of the skeleton, despite its height being nearly as tall as the building.

Also Read Abu Dhabi Airport to be renamed Zayed International Airport

Since the video posted by Geoscan on October 31, has gained more than eight million views. It also caught the attention of Tesla’s founder, Elon Musk who said “Wow!”

A social media user wrote, “Imagine someone from the Middle Ages seeing this.”

Wow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2023

Hundreds of drones forming a skeleton. This is so cool! https://t.co/exgIhasx12 — JonnyEthco (@JonnyEthco) November 1, 2023

There have been several instances where fake videos around attractions in the UAE have surfaced on social media.

Earlier a video of a digitally created giant Barbie doll next to the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, created by eyestudio, went viral. Another video shows a CGI of a giant umbrella.