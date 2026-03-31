Eight women killed in stampede at temple in Bihar

The incident took place due to a heavy rush of devotees at the Shitala Mata temple on Tuesday morning, a senior officer said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 31st March 2026 1:34 pm IST|   Updated: 31st March 2026 1:40 pm IST
Eight women killed in Nalanda's Sheetla temple stampede in Bihar
Nalanda: Injured persons receive treatment at a hospital after a stampede at the Shitala Mata temple, in Nalanda district, Bihar, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. At least eight women were allegedly killed in the incident following a heavy rush of devotees. (PTI Photo)

Bihar: At least eight women were killed in a stampede at a temple in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Tuesday, Police said.

The incident took place due to a heavy rush of devotees at the Shitala Mata temple on Tuesday morning, a senior officer said.

Bihar Sharif Assistant Superintendent of Police Noorul Haque said, “At least eight women died in the stampede at Shitala Mata temple on Tuesday morning. Police personnel and officials of the district administration have reached the spot, and the rescue work is on.”

Subhan Bakery

The exact cause of the stampede is not known, but there was a huge rush of devotees, said Haque, who was also present at the spot.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 31st March 2026 1:34 pm IST|   Updated: 31st March 2026 1:40 pm IST

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