Eight women killed in stampede at temple in Bihar

Bihar: At least eight women were killed in a stampede at a temple in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Tuesday, Police said.

The incident took place due to a heavy rush of devotees at the Shitala Mata temple on Tuesday morning, a senior officer said.

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Bihar Sharif Assistant Superintendent of Police Noorul Haque said, “At least eight women died in the stampede at Shitala Mata temple on Tuesday morning. Police personnel and officials of the district administration have reached the spot, and the rescue work is on.”

The exact cause of the stampede is not known, but there was a huge rush of devotees, said Haque, who was also present at the spot.