Nitish Kumar set to resign as Bihar MLC on Monday, say sources

The JD(U) president was elected to the upper House of Parliament on March 16, and according to party insiders, the 14-day period during which he has to quit as MLC ends Monday.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 30th March 2026 11:07 am IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha earlier this month, is set to resign from the state legislative council on Monday, March 30, JD(U) sources said.

The JD(U) president was elected to the upper House of Parliament on March 16, and according to party insiders, the 14-day period during which he has to quit as MLC ends Monday.

“It is stipulated in the Constitution that you should resign within 14 days. Things will happen accordingly,” Sanjay Kumar Jha, the national working president of the JD(U), had told reporters here last week.

Subhan Haleem

JD(U) leader and MLA Anant Kumar Singh, who met Nitish Kumar on Sunday, told media persons that the chief minister will tender his resignation as MLC on Monday.

Jha, however, had parried queries on when the 75-year-old JD(U) supremo was expected to step down as chief minister.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 30th March 2026 11:07 am IST

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