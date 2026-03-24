Nitish Kumar set to be elected JD (U) president

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to be elected as JD (U) president unopposed on Tuesday, March 24, with no other candidate filing nomination for the party’s top post.

The deadline for the withdrawal of nomination for the candidature of Janata Dal (United) president was 11 am on March 24 (Tuesday), said Mohammad Nisar, the party’s national general secretary.

“Since the nomination of only Nitish Kumar has been filed, Aneel Prasad Hegde, the returning officer and former Rajya Sabha MP, will be issuing the certificate of election of Kumar today at 2.30 pm,” he said.

JD (U) working president and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Bihar minister Shrawan Kumar and other senior party leaders will be present on the occasion, he added.

Kumar filed his nomination on Thursday. Jha, who was one of the proposers for Kumar, had submitted his nomination at the party’s central office here. The Bihar chief minister did not come to Delhi to file his nomination.

The last date for filing of nomination for the post was March 22, while the date for the scrutiny of documents of the candidates was March 23.

Kumar took over the reins of JD (U) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as Rajiv Ranjan Singh stepped down as party president in December 2023.