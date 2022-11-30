Eight years on, renovation work of Makkah Masjid at snail’s pace

Hyderabad: The KCR government after coming to power had announced to develop Telangana as a tourist destination. The Yadgirigutta Temple in Yadadri was renovated and reconstructed spending thousands of crores. The archaeological marvel Makkah Masjid was also included in the renovation plan, however, it is moving at a snail’s pace.

The renovation works of Makkah Masjid have not been completed in the last 8 years and these works are still going on. The state government has completed the reconstruction and development works of the Yadgirigutta Temple at a cost of Rs. 1800 crores and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated this temple in March this year.

The state government assigned an IAS officer to oversee the construction of the Yadagirigutta temple on 14 acres of land, setting a record by completing the construction work of the temple by 2022, which was started in 2016.

However, the renovation and construction works of the historical Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad are still going on and it seems that the state government and the Minority Welfare Department are least bothered to complete it anytime soon.

Neither the government has any interest in the completion of the works nor the officials of the state minority welfare department. The Telangana government is not only neglecting the Muslims or the Muslim areas, but their places of worship are also being badly neglected.