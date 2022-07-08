Eijaz Khan gets hospitalised in Mumbai, know why

Mumbai: TV actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Eijaz Khan has been hospitalised here after being diagnosed with Typhoid. Taking to Instagram stories, shared a picture of himself from hospital and several syringes can be seen attached to his hand. He wrote, “Salmonella enterica serovar typhi, am awesome. don’t call”.

Eijaz Khan’s girlfriend and actress Pavitra Punia too shared a picture with the actor where she can be seen holding his hand. She posted the snap on her Instagram story and wrote, “Healing. Getting well soon.”

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia met on BB 14 and fell in love instantly. They have been inseparable ever since then and have been painting the town red with their magical love. They made their relationship official on national TV and it is only getting more beautiful, deeper and the couple is not even shying away from flaunting love for each other on social media.

Eijaz is popularly known for his serials including Kahiin Toh Hoga, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa and Kkavyanjali. He was also a part of Bigg Boss 14.

On the other hand, Pavitra Punia has worked in shows like Love U Zindagi, Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto, Hongey Judaa Na Hum, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se.