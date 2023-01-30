EisnerAmper extends services with launch of office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Aligned with its vision to attract top talent in India, EisnerAmper India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eisner Advisory Group LLC, today announced the launch of its new office in Hyderabad.

With its offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru, the firm looks to tap into the exceptional talent pool available in the region to power its robust growth plans.

EisnerAmper India has already hired 120 new people at the Hyderabad office and plans to hire more team members throughout 2023.

Last year, EisnerAmper India strengthened its leadership team with more than 10 director-level hires to support its growth plans resulting from its M&A activities and organic growth in the US along with significant investment in talent and technology in India.

EisnerAmper India has 650 employees across three offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad supporting a global clientele that ranges from start-ups to Fortune 500 entities.

The firm has also recruited more than 60 CAs from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and currently, over 250 Chartered Accountants are employed at EisnerAmper India.

Managing director, Karthick Venkatakrishnan said, “We have an aggressive growth strategy for EisnerAmper India. From being lower than 2 percent of our total global workforce when we started in 2007, to having grown to 25 percent of the total global workforce today, the growth has clearly been astronomical.”

“Over the next 12-18 months, EisnerAmper India’s goal is to grow from 650 to more than 1,000 employees,” added the MD.