‘Ek rahoge toh safe rahoge’: PM Modi at poll campaign in Jharkhand

Bokaro: Alleging that the Congress-JMM coalition wanted to divide OBCs by pitting sub-castes against each other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, November 10, told an election rally in Jharkhand ‘ek rahoge toh safe rahoge’ (be united to be safe).

Addressing the rally in Bokaro, Modi claimed that till there was no unity between OBCs, tribals and Dalits, the Congress kept forming governments at the Centre.

“Beware of Congress-JMM’s evil designs and conspiracies. They can go to any extent to grab power. Congress has been an opponent of SC, ST, and OBC unity since Independence. Till there was no unity, Congress kept forming governments at the Centre and looted the nation,” he said.

“More than 125 sub-castes are considered OBCs in the Chotanagpur region. Congress-JMM wants to break the OBC unity by pitting sub-castes against each other like Yadav versus Kurmi and Sonar versus Lohar. I warn you, ‘ek rahoge toh safe rahoge’,” he added.

The PM also attacked the Congress and its allies for seeking to reinstate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Congress and its allies want to bring back Article 370 so that Babasaheb’s Constitution is once again out of Jammu and Kashmir, and our soldiers again face the fire of terrorism,” he said.

“Modi buried Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. For seven decades, Ambedkar’s Constitution was not in force there,” he said.

Modi said it was the first time that the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir had taken oath in the name of the Indian Constitution and this was his tribute to Ambedkar.

He said a BJP-led government was needed in Jharkhand to drive out infiltrators and eradicate corruption.

“You are hankering for a handful of sand, they are smuggling it and earning crores. I promise to ensure stringent punishment for the corrupt leaders of the JMM-led coalition,” he said.

“Recruitment mafia and paper leak mafia created by the JMM-led coalition will be sent to jail and those who played with the future of the youth would not be spared,” he added.

Modi claimed there was a strong wave in favour of the BJP — “Roti, beti, maati pukar — Jharkhand mein BJP-NDA ki sarkar”.

The PM said that those who opposed the creation of Jharkhand cannot develop it, asserting, “We created Jharkhand and will give shape to it.”

“Ten years ago, there was a Congress government at the Centre from 2004 to 2014. Madam Sonia Gandhi used to run the government and Manmohan Singh was the prime minister. At that time, the Centre gave Rs 80,000 crore to Jharkhand over 10 years with great difficulty. After 2014, the government changed in Delhi, you gave your ‘sevak’ Modi a chance to serve you, and in the last 10 years, we have given more than Rs 3 lakh crore to Jharkhand,” he said.

Modi said the Centre was spending lakhs of crores of rupees to develop highways, railways and airports.

More than 50 railway stations are being modernised in Jharkhand and the airport in Bokaro will be made operational soon, he said.

“It is my dream to ensure that those who wear slippers and are poor travel by air,” he said.

The PM said the Centre was reviving closed industrial units in Jharkhand and has already given a new lease of life to the Sindri fertiliser plant, ensuring employment for thousands of people.

He promised to provide employment to the youth, citing the example of Haryana where, he said, soon after the BJP formed government, orders were issued for jobs without ‘kharchi-parchi’ (bribe).

“It is Modi’s guarantee to implement Gogo Didi Yojna in the state to transfer money (Rs 2100 per month) to the bank accounts of women. Modi lives for you. We will provide piped gas connections at affordable prices,” he said.