Eknath Shinde confident of winning floor test, Speaker election

Going ahead with the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray, says Shinde

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 2nd July 2022 7:59 am IST
Maha crisis: BJP may seek no trust vote against CM

Panaji: Reacting to Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray’s statement that a ‘deserter cannot be a Shiv Sena CM’, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Friday that he has the support of more than two-third Sena MLAs and hence they (Shiv Sena rebels and the BJP) will easily win the floor test.

Earlier on Friday, Thackeray had said that a person who has sidelined the Sena cannot be called a ‘Shiv Sainik’ CM.

While leaving for Mumbai from Goa, Shinde told mediapersons at the Dabolim airport that he is going ahead with the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray.

“We have enough support… We will easily win the floor test and even the Speaker’s election. There is no doubt in it and there is nothing to worry about. The picture is very clear,” Shinde said.

Stating that he is committed to the overall development of Maharashtra, Shinde said, “Right now I am going to Mumbai to hold a meeting of the disaster management committee.”

“We have enough numbers and are working as the Shiv Sena legislative party. We are committed towards the development of Maharashtra. We are the Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb and we are taking ahead his Hindutva agenda. All the pending projects in Maharashtra shall be completed now,” he said.

