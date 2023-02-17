Eknath Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Election Commission

ANI

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday recognised the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered allocation of the “bow and arrow” poll symbol to it.

In a 78-page order on the protracted battle for control of the organisation, the Commission allowed the Uddhav Thackeray faction to keep the “flaming torch” poll symbol allocated to it till the completion of the assembly bypolls in the state.

The Commission said MLAs backing Eknath Shinde got nearly 76 percent of votes polled in favour of the 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction’s MLAs got 23.5 percent of votes polled in favour of the winning Shiv Sena candidates, the three-member Commission said in a unanimous order.

