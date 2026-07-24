Elderly couple dies by suicide in Telangana’s Suryapet

Speaking to Siasat.com, police said the couple had been distressed due to health and financial problems and allegedly died by suicide at their home.

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Rope hanging against a bright blue wooden wall, symbolising a distressing scene.
Representational image

Hyderabad: An elderly couple allegedly died by suicide at their residence in Telangana’s Suryapet district early on Friday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Vadiyala Srinivas (55) and his wife Jyoti (52). The incident occurred within the limits of the Tirumalagiri police station.

Neighbours found the couple hanging from ceiling fans inside their house and alerted the police.

Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com, Tirumalagiri police said the couple had been under distress due to health and financial problems and allegedly died by suicide by hanging.

Police shifted the bodies to the Government Hospital in Thungathurthy for postmortem examination.

Case registered

A case of suspicious death has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and further investigation is underway.

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If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or overwhelming distress, help is available. Reaching out to a trusted person or a local mental health professional can make a difference.

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